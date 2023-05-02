Back to the top

2023 has so far been the year of the return to the top of Fernando Alonso. The Aston Martin Spaniard put on a show in the very first part of this season, steadily returning to compete for the top positions and getting on the podium – always in third position – in the first three GPs of the championship. After years of questionable choices from the point of view of the rider market, in which the two-time world champion found himself in the wrong place at the wrong time, the decision to leave Alpine for the British team owned by Canadian tycoon Lawrence Stroll this time seems to have paid.

Red Bull unreachable

At the moment however, barring any upheavals that appear unlikely, Alonso seems to be able to fight for top-3 placements and perhaps for some victories, but not for that third world title which would represent the icing on the cake in his extraordinary career. appears the superiority of the Red Bull team is too clear against other teams. From this point of view, Alonso has never made a secret of believing that to climb to the top of the world, in Formula 1, it is necessary to have the best vehicle: “To be champion, you must have the best car”he ruled during an interview with the Spanish newspaper Brand.

Respect for Hamilton

On the track at the start of the season, Alonso found himself fighting more frequently with his team old rival at the time of the common militancy in McLaren, Lewis Hamilton. Precisely his head-to-head with the most successful driver in the history of F1 made him reflect on the weight that – positively or negatively – he may have to compete in a given period for this or that other team, depending on the performance of the car. “In our career [con Hamilton, n.d.r.] we rarely found ourselves in the same area of ​​the track – said Alonso – fMaybe this year we will find ourselves racing together more often, having similar machines. But I still think he’s one of the best in history.”.

Count the car

“At the same time – continued Alonso in his analysis – he was lucky, or however he was known for having been in a dominant car for many years. And when this happens Schumacher has won seven times, Lewis as many, Verstappen is on his way to a third title, I’ve won two.”. The former Ferrari driver is certain that if all the drivers had been behind the wheel of different cars during their careers, the entire history of F1 would have been turned upside down: “If he had any problems at Mercedes in those years – concluded Alonso, referring to Hamilton – Bottas could have had five titles. That’s how it works”.