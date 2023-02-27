Alonso dreams

Formula 1 tests are made for testing, experimenting with set-ups and getting to know the car. Sometimes, even to dream. How else could one explain the sensations that Aston Martin and Fernando Alonso fans are experiencing after the three days in Bahrain, in which the two-time world champion put on the track a phenomenal pace with all types of compounds? Alonso, who has always been used to saying how he thinks, analyzed his times and those of Carlos Sainz at the wheel of the Ferrari in the last session of the winter tests and deduced his conclusions.

“Aston Martin faster than Ferrari”

The Spanish driver confirmed that his team’s program was to simulate the race, then put on 100% petrol and stop for pit stops using a medium-hard-medium strategy: “On the last day we did a race simulation, which will be 57 laps. So we fueled for 57 laps and did the whole race, changing tires and everything. At the same time, Ferrari was running the same schedule, and also had the fuel for the race, doing 57 laps: we were a little faster“.

Non-comparable pitch

In reality, Sainz did not follow the same program as Alonso. The Ferrari driver tried his race pace on C1, C2 and C3 (like Alonso) but his runs were very short. In more detail, Sainz lined up 18 laps on the C3, then performed several mini-stints: eight laps on the C2, nine on the C1, another seven on a used C3. In short, everything except a linear race program like Alonso’s.

The virtues of Aston Martin

Having said that nobody knows Ferrari’s work, if not the Scuderia, it is possible that the true potential of the SF-23 has been hidden by a constant top-up of fuel. On the other hand, it is clear how Aston Martin, unlike the Red one, has zero tire degradation. This is the happiest news that Alonso brings after the three days in Bahrain.