Fernando Alonso finished the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix on track in third place, but was then relegated to fourth position following a ten-second penalty which arrived after the podium ceremony due to irregularities at the time of the pit stop Safety Car, at which time the two-time world champion also served the five-second penalty taken for positioning himself incorrectly on the starting grid.

Alonso collects with a smile, but attacks the FIA

“It hurts a bit when they tell you that you lost the podium due to a penalty, but when I saw that I finished 4th anyway, it’s only 3 points of difference. I still enjoyed the podium, with the celebration and the champagne, but it’s a bad figure for the FIAbecause 35 laps after the pit stop giving a penalty after the podium I think it’s something our fans don’t deserve – Alonso’s words to the microphones of Sky Sports F1 – knowing earlier would have made all the difference, because I would have tried to create an 11 second gap with Russell, but during the race I had no warning that I was under investigation. Unfortunately that’s the way it is, it doesn’t change much for us from 15 points to 12, but the sensations are very positive because the car worked incredibly well throughout the race. Now we go to Australia with even more optimism”.