Alonso, more could have been done at Suzuka

Fernando Alonso he finished the Suzuka Grand Prix in eighth place: this is a position which, when read with yesterday’s results, takes on positive contours, since Aston Martin seemed to be no more than the fifth force on the track. Given how this morning’s race went, however, the Spaniard believes that he could have been ahead of at least one of the Mercedes. He was obviously to blame for an imperfect Aston Martin strategy that penalized the Spaniard, sending him into bloody battles in the central part of the race.

Alonso, after teammate Lance Stroll’s retirement due to a rear wing failure, was then warned by the wall to stay away from the curbs to avoid any risk, as it was feared that the same story could repeat itself. However, the #14 continued to push as before, going over the curbs with the same aggression, especially in Turn 9. The Spaniard’s rear wing withstood the impacts and remained intact, allowing the two-time world champion to keep the two Alpines at bay and score four world championship points.

Alonso’s words

“The race pace was a positive surprise, we could have been ahead of one of the Mercedes if everything had gone well. The rear wing? Let’s say our DRS is not yet fully effective, we open it and the car in front continues to go away. We need to improve in this department. But what about curb crossings? I didn’t listen to the radio team. With what’s in the car I already have enough to do to stay on the track“, this is his comment to DAZN.

Already during the Grand Prix Alonso was the protagonist of some sparks with his low wall: Aston Martin in fact put him in difficulty on a strategic level, anticipating his transition from soft to hard. Alonso found himself “fighting against the lions” and having to stop again to make a move undercut on Esteban Ocon, who was blocking him. In this regard, the Spaniard justified the team’s choice by stating how the AMR23 runs into difficulty in dirty air.