by VALERIO BARRETTA

Alonso, the regret is Monte-Carlo

Who knows how many times Fernando Alonso he thought back to the last Monaco Grand Prix. A GP that is usually decided on Saturday – when Max Verstappen beat him thanks to a sensational last sector – but which this year also offered a possibility on Sunday for those who didn't start from pole position. Thanks to the rain, which arrived two thirds of the way through the race and required the teams and drivers to have flair, instinct and courage. Qualities that Aston Martin lacked in the transition from dry tires to intermediates: on the streets of the Principality the team fitted him with new slicks a minute before the rain, forcing him to second place behind Verstappen.

Alonso's words

Alonso, praised as a team man by team principal Mike Krack, did not cause controversy, but he knows very well that Monaco was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to achieve his 33rd success in F1. Perhaps the only one he will ever have in Aston Martin: “I think a victory was possible, Monaco was probably the event where we came closest to success. Who knows, perhaps with a different tire change we could have made a difference. And maybe even in Zandvoort we could have achieved something more if we had been in a different position at the restart“, these are the words of the Spaniard.

“We had opportunities every now and then. And I think this year we deserved the victory more than anyone else“.

Hypothesis 2025

2024 will see Alonso start his 21st season in Formula 1 “green”. This is a record that the Spaniard has already broken this year (the second are Michael Schumacher, Kimi Raikkonen and Rubens Barrichello at 19) and which could improve further. In fact, if it were up to Aston Martin, Alonso's renewal until the end of 2025 would arrive immediately. But one like Nando he certainly wouldn't struggle to find another team if he felt like continuing his magical journey in F1.