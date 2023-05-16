Fernando’s Return

In this 2023 Fernando Alonso has returned to continuously savor the sweet sensation that being at the top of the standings gives, always in contention for a place on the podium. After five GPs, the Asturian has already conquered four podiums and a fourth place, an impressive balance even more so if we consider the clear superiority shown by Red Bull over all the competition. Alonso and Aston Martin have therefore clearly been the ‘best of the others’ so far, almost always managing to stay ahead of the more popular Mercedes and Ferrari. Alonso hadn’t experienced a season start like this for exactly a decade.

As in 2013

The last year in which the two-time world champion had reached the podium on at least four occasions was in fact 2013, the penultimate season lived as a Ferrari standard-bearer. That year is also the one in which Alonso’s last victory in Formula 1 dates back to 12 May 2013. The Spaniard conquered the Spanish Grand Prix that day, the fifth round of this world championship season. The only time in which Alonso had found himself with at least 70 points in the standings after the fifth GP of the championship also dates back to ten years ago.

Currently the points in the ranking of the #14 Aston Martin home are 75, at the time they were 72. The scoring system is similar, but this year the figure is slightly offset by the presence of Sprint races. Excluding them from the count, however, Alonso’s four podiums bring him exactly to 72, the same situation as in 2013. Curiously, even then the champion from Oviedo was third in the championship, behind Sebastian Vettel and Kimi Raikkonen. Those points were the result of two victories, a second and an eighth place, as well as a retirement.

More continuity

This time Alonso had less sharp points, having not yet managed to win, but greater continuity. However, it deserves to be underlined that not even in the two Ferrari seasons in which he had come to fight for the world title in the last race – 2010 and 2012 – had Alonso started the World Championship so well. In 2010 his points after five races were 67, in 2012 61. This also certifies how strong the two Red Bulls have been so far, capable of always arriving in first and second position at the finish line, with the exception of the Australian GP . Certainly, however, the 41-year-old version of Alonso is confirmed as one of the best of his already extraordinary career.