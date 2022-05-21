Fernando Alonso and the Blindfolded Goddess really seem to travel on two parallel lines destined to never meet. After the unfortunate episodes in Melbourne and Imola and the penalty that deprived him of points in Miami, in fact, even the qualifying of the home Grand Prix was studded with bad luck for the Alpine driver, who was even eliminated in Q1 after that in free practice he had made us think that he could actually aspire to the fourth row. The hitch that relegated Alonso to 17th position on the grid is to be found in a misunderstanding on a communicative level with his track engineer Karel Loos about the time left on the Q1 chronometer.

Loos first warned Alonso that there was “a huge margin”Compared to the checkered flag. Then he sent a counter-order and halfway through the lap the Asturian was warned that he had “short while“. At this point Alonso overtook Lewis Hamilton on the track and got too close to Lando Norris’ McLaren. In this way the # 14 crossed the line, according to him, “With 20 seconds to spare” but immediately behind the papaya car. Alonso thus had to abort the lap, seeing his direct rivals overtake him position after position until he was ousted from entering Q2. “It was a misunderstanding – explained Alonso, as reported by the RaceFans website – I started behind Lando thinking I had a second or two of margin with the red light. But then I had twenty of margin “.

“If I had known in advance I would have created a greater gap from Lando and would have done my lap – continued Alonso – but on the radio I heard ‘it’s very tight, you have to go’. So I left right away when they told me. In the end it wasn’t necessary“. In view of the race, the two-time world champion has no illusions: “Not much can be done. This is Barcelona, ​​there aren’t many overtaking. The tires degrade a lot when following another car – he concluded – in the last two races some started from the back and were very lucky, scoring points. Tomorrow it will be my turn. If I get one of those great Safety Cars at the right time, maybe I’ll be lucky and get a couple of points. But I doubt it. I think it will be a difficult race“.