The family Andretti calls Formula 1, but on the other side of the handset they are waiting to answer. The more the months pass, the more one gets the impression that neither the management nor the teams are happy with the candidacy of Mario and Michael. Indeed, the words of Liberty Media CEO Greg Maffei (“I don’t think there is an urgent need to increase the teams “) they seem to reject this entrance almost definitively. The pro-Andretti party, however, continues to fight. Big Foot and son Michael have said they work with the lights off every day to enter Formula 1 in 2024, and several drivers are in favor of this scenario. Among these Fernando Alonso, who performed well with Andretti at the 2017 Indianapolis 500.

The two-time world champion thus sponsored Andretti’s candidacy: “It could be an important team. I know Michael and his family very well, they are an important part of world motorsport, real legends. Having them in Formula 1 would be the best possible news for them and for our sport. Both Andretti and Formula 1 would benefit from it. I believe they have the skills, resources and talent to be competitive. I therefore hope that this project will be realized in the next few years, I will follow it closely“.