Verstappen in Japan

The traditional event was held in Motegi at the beginning of December 'Honda Thanks Day'organized annually by the Japanese company to thank the Japanese fans who supported theGolden Wing in major two- and four-wheel competitions. Among the drivers present on the track the F1 world champion could not be missing Max Verstappenwho also put on a show together with home idols Yuki Tsunoda and Takuma Sato, former F1 driver but above all two-time winner of the Indianapolis 500.

The Le Mans dream in the drawer

In a meeting with the media, the three-time world champion also commented on the possibility of being able to participate one day in other great championshipsincluding IndyCar: “I like watching her – he has declared – I have a lot of respect for what they do, but I don't think I would participate. I would definitely like to try a MotoGP, and I like SuperGT. I got to try one last year, and it was very nice. Super Formulas are beautiful, and are the fastest cars below Formula 1, but the I would definitely like Le Mans. I've already been there when my father raced. The atmosphere in endurance racing is incredible: there are so many people, you ride during the night and at dawn. I think it's really cool.”

Alonso's request

Continuing on the topic of a possible participation in Le Mans, Verstappen was asked which drivers he would like to share the car with in the most famous Endurance race in the world, admitting an interesting and stellar backstory: “I talked about it with Alonso – he revealed – he told me he wanted to run with just me again, so I said that would be really nice. The only thing is that in Le Mans there is no minimum weight for the driver. I'm quite heavy, so I would have to find some light teammates to compensate. Fernando is quite light though, so that would be a good thing, but we would have to find another one, so I have to take a look.”. Already winner of the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 2018 and 2019, Alonso is aiming to design a top-level line-up with the Dutchman, who seemed anything but against this project.