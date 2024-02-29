The Formula 1 officially started this Thursday with practices on the circuit of Bahrain, place where the first will take place Big prize next Saturday in an atypical season.

Although they have not run the first race of the year, there is some discontent among the drivers in the big tent of motorsport due to the excessive calendar for 2024: 24 grand prix will be run, one more than last season.

And that discontent became more evident in the press conference prior to the Bahrain Grand Prix. It was one of the most recurring questions and Spanish spoke on the topic Fernando Alonsowho said that he sees a 30-race calendar as impossible in the future.

For the Asturian, the calendar is “very demanding” and the 24 races this year “is not sustainable for the future”, and in a way he criticized Liberty Media, since his arrival they have increased the number of GPs per year. “When Liberty came in they told us that the limit would be 20 or 21 runs.”

“It is well above the limit. I started with sixteen, but we are already at 24 and that is not sustainable. “If even the world champion (Max Verstappen) says that there are too many, imagine the rest of the drivers, who reached the second part of the season without incentives because we can't fight for anything,” said the two-time world champion, who pointed out that “if someone doesn't understand it,” that schedule will be “negative for the sport.”

Max Verstappen was another of those who touched on the topic, the three-time world champion commented in a press conference prior to the Bahrain Grand Prix that there are “many races.”

'Mad Max', like his teammates, complained about the schedule, and insisted that they are already “well over the racing limit.”

“I'm young, but I'm not going to spend ten more years doing 24 races a year. We have to think about quality and not quantity,” he stated. Verstappenwhich concluded by emphasizing that not only “is it not sustainable”, but that there is a moment “when you have to evaluate your quality of life.”

Finally, the Ferrari driver, the Spanish Carlos Sainz, was forceful in saying that the number of races can damage the product. “F1 has to remain exclusive.”

