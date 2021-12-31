There defence by Fernando Alonso on Lewis Hamilton during the Hungarian Grand Prix the ‘Maneuver of the Year’ was elected by the FIA ​​at the Grand Gala that concluded the competitive season by rewarding the winners of the main championships organized by the Federation. In Budapest the stamina of the two-time champion blocked the seven-time champion behind the exhausts of the Alpine A521 # 14 for ten laps. Only a mistake by Fernando Alonso when braking in Turn-1 opened the doors to Hamilton, who had by now found a way to take the necessary run-up with new trajectories in the last three corners, just think of how the Mercedes driver then passed Carlos Sainz on his first attempt surprising the Ferrari driver the first time he put him in his sights.

The time lost by Hamilton behind Alonso put Esteban Ocon’s first career victory in the safe, to the delight of the whole Alpine. “I had a clear idea of ​​the race and what was happening thanks to the images broadcast on the big screens – told Alonso as reported by the newspaper The-Race.com – I knew that Ocon was leading with a bit of a margin and that Hamilton was recovering with fresh tires, lapping significantly faster than all of us. I managed to keep him blocked long enough to protect Ocon’s escape, the smiles of all the Alpine men and Esteban were a nice reward ”.

Alpine sporting director Alan Permane stressed the importance of Alonso’s defense, even though they had already worked out extreme strategies: “We had already accounted for slow down Ocon to offer the DRS to Sebastian Vettel giving the German the opportunity to defend himself against Hamilton. Then Esteban had tires in excellent condition that he had never put to the test, but in any case without Fernando I don’t know if all this would have been enough to contain Hamilton’s comeback ”.