Good result

Was a Saturday full of smiles that of Aston Martin in Austria, despite both yesterday’s and this morning’s qualifying sessions, valid for the Sprint race, the two AMR23s didn’t particularly shine. Yet in the race Lance Stroll And Fernando Alonso however, they were able to exploit the circumstances to their advantage, finishing the mini-race at the Red Bull Ring in fourth and fifth place.

Internal challenge

The Canadian was then good at satisfying the whim of keep his car in front of that of the more titled box mate. A feat that he certainly wasn’t able to achieve very often in these first nine rounds of the season. Especially in the last lap of the race Alonso actually tried to ‘tease’ Stroll to snatch fourth place from him, but the #18 was smart not to make any mistakes.

Insidious strategy

An important theme of the race – something decidedly new for the Sprint – was then the strategy. Indeed, in the final part of the race, with the track drying up, several drivers stopped to change tyres, replacing the intermediate tires to mount the slick ones. Not the two Aston Martins, which arrived under the checkered flag with the same tires they had at the start. Alonso, interviewed by Sky Sports F1 after the race, he defended this choice and also explained the duel with his partner from his point of view.

Alonso’s comment

“With one more lap and with the DRS I could have attacked Lance – explained the Asturian – because I had the best tires in the end. But Hulkenberg was coming fast behind me so I was happy to see the checkered flag. The big question of the race was whether to switch to dry tires or not. Nico entered the pits ahead of me and ended up behind by a second, so the race time was very similar whether we stopped or not: at this point it was best not to stop“, concluded Alonso