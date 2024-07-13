Past and present

At 42 years of age (43 at the end of July) and with a long experience in Formula 1 that has lasted almost uninterruptedly since 2001, the two-time world champion Fernando Alonso he is the most accredited person to be able to identify the main differences between the current generation of pilots and the previous one. A very particular analysis provided by the Spaniard, but above all without doubts.

Talent and personality

Interviewed by Financial Timesfor the Asturian, today’s young talents are better prepared than those of yesterday, but with an evident difference especially in terms of personality: “There are definitely differences – has explained – I think the previous generation was a little more genuine. Different in character, in the way of facing racing and life. They were very fierce competitors.. Now I would say they are very talented, maybe more than beforethanks to all the preparation, the academies, the work on the simulator, the technology and the data they have to improve and learn quickly. They come to F1 more prepared, but off the track or without a helmet, maybe they are a little similar and more timid in the way they approach things“.

An example to underline this shyness, Alonso indicated it by making several concrete examples that highlight these changes: “They have people who speak for them, for management, for the media, for physical preparation. – he added – they are well prepared, but perhaps they have lost a bit of their character”.