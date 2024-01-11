Return to the summit

2023 was the year of rebirth for Fernando Alonso. The move to Aston Martin and the good performances offered by the car, especially in the first part of the season, allowed the Spanish veteran to return to competing steadily for the top positions, obtaining at the end of the season eight podiums – best result since 2013 – and fourth place in the final championship standings.

However, the Asturian is still missing the return to success. His last victory dates back to May 12, 2013, in the Spanish GP of that season. True highlander of the paddock, the dream of Aston Martin's #14 is precisely to return one day to savor the emotion of a triumph in Formula 1. winning mentality that Alonso trained during his karting years, as he himself explained by revealing an interesting anecdote dating back to around thirty years ago.

A lesson from the past

Speaking on an episode of the podcast High Performance the former representative of Renault, McLaren and Ferrari recalled an episode that saw him as a protagonist in his first years of activity and which contributed greatly to shaping his mental attitude: “I was about 13 years old and I conquered a second place in my first year in the karting world championship. I was very happy because it was only my second international competition – Alonso recalled – and it was all incredibly beautiful. But when I came back to the team I saw that I was the only one truly happy”.

“My chief mechanic then took me aside and told me he understood my feelings and that I should be happy – continued the Iberian champion – but what there wasn't much to celebrate as second is the first of the losers. In sport you win or lose. Whether it's second, seventh or eleventh, it's always the same thing. There's only one winner and it wasn't us, so there was nothing to celebrate. I was shocked, but over time I realized that this was a good lesson in general, especially in sports. When you compete against others you don't do it to finish seventh. Finishing seventh essentially equates to finishing seventeenth. And only one person wins”.