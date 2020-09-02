Carlos Sainz said on the eve of this unusual season that he couldn’t help look askance at Ferrari. If you have, you may not have liked what you saw very much. At the moment, the Madrilenian has to deal with many problems with him Mclaren, with that treacherous escape last Sunday, or with some of the Tortugueras stops of its mechanics, as to also be thinking about its future in Maranello. But he will look from time to time, that’s for sure. His signing for the mythical Italian brand has been one of the great news of the year for Spanish sports. Going to Ferrari is like signing for Real Madrid or the Los Angeles LakersYou can’t say no to a legend Another thing is to land in good time. And the evolution of F1 World it shows that this is not the case.

The Scuderia bottomed out in Spa-Francorchamps, where it failed to score. The 13th and 14th positions of Sebastian Vettel and Charles Leclerc they are far from what is expected of a mythical car, which not so long ago, last year in that Belgian Grand Prix, obtained the victory in the same circuit. The doubtful legality of that engine it is the source of all evil. Mattia Binotto, the boss, says there is no other choice but to look at the 2021 and 2022 courses. In those years he will already be there Carlos Sainz, hopefully with better benefits. And it will coincide on the Formula 1 grid with Fernando Alonso, the prodigal son who returns home from Renault. In the French factory the sensations are precisely the opposite. The fourth and fifth places of Daniel Ricciardo and Esteban Ocon in the last race they emboldened the staff, to the point that the Australian rider is already thinking about the podium and champagne corkscrews. Meanwhile, the Asturian rubs his hands. You will inherit a good car. Quite the opposite of Sainz.