It is strange that it is not the first race in European territory and that it is held in June and not in May, but the Formula 1 Spanish GP comes at a peak moment of the season. The renewed Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya expects to break all the attendance records of recent years (it will be impossible to match that of 2007) thanks to the circumstances that surround it and with the aim of making us forget the poor organization of 2022 and the serious problems that was.

From the Barcelona track they augur success both in attendance and in spectacle. Montmeló is a circuit that the drivers and engineers love because it helps to set up the cars perfectly. Its determining factors, with the long finish straight and the back straight between turns 9 and 10 but also the tacking areas or the end of the circuit, remodeled this year, make this visit a must for those who want to finish tuning their mounts.

There will be many points of interest, with two above the rest. The first is obvious: Fernando Alonso. The Asturian arrives in Spain, where he achieved his 32nd victory 10 years ago after close to 33rd in Monaco. It will not be easy for him to be so close to Max Verstappen, the favorite, but the ‘extra’ support that he will have in the stands may mean not so much extra horsepower in his car as in his mind. Although in recent days his name has been in both the sports and gossip press, something that may mean little more than the buzz of a mosquito behind his ear, Alonso and Aston Martin attend this seventh race of the year with the same car that they rode on the streets of the Principality, but the usual tweaks to adapt to the layout. At Aston Martin they are clear that it is better not to touch what already works, as long as it is not necessary.

The spirit of the Asturian is absolute, and although he will not have his own animation stands, he knows that he will be the great center of attention of 90% of the public that goes. Even the fans of Carlos Sainz who will attend his stands, whose tickets sold out in minutes as soon as he launched, will have their eyes on Alonso. What to say about those who go to the Gasly stands, a fix they made in Alpine after the scare of the Asturian last year and which has made its second rider the object of unexpected prominence.

The ambition with which Alonso arrives at Montmeló is absolute. He talks about ‘capitalizing on any opportunity’, even if it’s not exactly the right track for him and his Aston Matin. “Aston Martin with all its might supporting our team. I hope to see a lot of green in the stands over the weekend. So far, we have achieved many third places, a second place in Monaco and the next one we need is the highest step, “he highlighted in the preview.

Sainz, forced to take a step forward



The sensations are diametrically opposite for Carlos Sainz. Stuck at a point from which neither Ferrari nor he himself knows how to get out, the situation around the man from Madrid and those responsible for the Scuderia is at a critical point. Voices do not stop emerging that suggest that they want to raise his seat from 2024, so he needs a good result in Spain, where he has always given an extra, to appease those embers.

«I only see my immediate future with Ferrari and wanting to succeed with this team. There is nothing that makes me happier than winning again with Ferrari, than undertaking a challenge for the title with Ferrari”, he settled in this regard, although he also points out that he likes to “start the season knowing where I will run next year because I went through that experience at Renault and it didn’t suit me.” He will have to give Ferrari arguments not to look outside his house, and in that sense Sainz needs help. If this weekend, when a two-stop race is expected and there is a certain probability of rain, the strategy fails again and they send him away from the podium, the Spaniard will be able to do little or nothing in front of his fans.