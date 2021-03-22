There are pilots who transcend the passage of time, beyond their titles or victories. Their mere presence and the anticipation they raise make them idols for generations. And this year on the grid there will be two clear examples, Fernando Alonso and Kimi Raikkonen, both world champions and who also have a detail that confirms that they are athletes who have exerted influence among a large group of fans with very distant ages. With the jump of Mick Schumacher to F1 and with the continuity of Max Verstappen, the Spanish (39 years old) and the Finnish (41 years old) will have measured two different generations on the asphalt: that of Michael (52 years) and Jos Verstappen (49 years) and that of Mick (21 years) and Max (23 years).

Fernando Alonso and Kimi Raikkonen debuted in F1 on the same date, March 4, 2001 at the Australian GP. The Asturian at the wheel of the Minardi PS01 number 21 e Iceman took over the Sauber C20. In that great prize they also participated Jos Verstappen in the Arrows A22 to complete his 75th grand prix and Michael Schumacher, starting his sixth season at Ferrari and with the intention of revalidating, as it was, his third world title and expanding his championships to four.

The German He took the race with Kimi finishing seventh and scoring his first F1 career point. Jos Verstappen, 10th, and Fernando Alonso, twelfth, they finished out of points. That season, as noted above, was the fourth title of the Kaiser, while Kimi finished the year in 10th place with nine points. Verstappen added a point and the Asturian, 23rd overall, did not release his locker.

For the 2002 season the Dutchman was left without a place on the grid, since Arrows, with whom he still had a contract in force, separated him from the team and gave his car to Heinz-Harald Frentzen. Something similar to what Pedro de la Rosa experienced with the same team just a year before. The Dutchman returned for 2003, with Minardi, just the year in which Alonso started his first season at Renault after spending the previous year as a tester.

Kimi, runner-up

Michael was still at Ferrari and Kimi was starting his second season at McLaren. That 2003 saw a new German title (the sixth), Kimi’s runner-up and his first F1 win at Sepang, Alonso’s sixth place overall with the unforgettable victory in Hungary and the podiums in Malaysia and Brazil and the final goodbye of Verstappen father to F1.

Kimi and Alonso’s duels against Schumacher continued until 2006, and between 2010 and 2012 in the case of the Spaniard after the German’s parenthesis and his return with Mercedes. Raikkonen also temporarily retired in 2009 to return in 2012 with Lotus. In 2014 he would sign again for Ferrari to be Alonso’s teammate at the Scuderia.

In 2015 Spanish and Finnish saw the Verstappen surname again on the circuits, as Max debuted, like Carlos Sainz, with the Toro Rosso from the Red Bull Young Drivers program. Alonso took a break from 2018 to return this 2021 with Alpine. The Asturian will see familiar faces, he will meet old rivals and surnames with which he already coincided, like Raikkonen, in the times tables of that 2001: Schumacher and Verstappen. But with other names, Mick and Max.