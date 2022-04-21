The countdown to the Grand Prix of Emilia-Romagna it is now getting shorter and shorter, with all ten teams involved in the world championship ready to compete in the first European stage of the season at the Imola circuit. Among the teams, of course, also the French Alpinewhich shows up on the Santerno track with the couple Esteban Ocon-Fernando Alonso back from two different results obtained in the first three races of the world championship: while the transalpine boasts three consecutive placements in points, the Spaniard has instead reached the top 10 only in the first stage in Bahrain, then undergoing a retirement in Saudi Arabia and a 17th place in Australia, the latter also dictated by unfortunate episodes that penalized the race of the bi-world champion.

The opportunity to redeem himself could therefore be based in Imola, where Alonso won in 2005 at the wheel of Renault and where today he would have the opportunity to fully exploit the potential of the A522, which emerged particularly during the qualifying of the last session in Melbourne: “In terms of performance, we seemed to be fairly consistent across the three circuits we’ve covered so far, which is a positive sign – commented the 40-year-old from Oviedo – we know it will be a big development battle this year. There are twenty races between now and the end, so there is time to recover points in the standings. As for the Sprint, we saw last year that in some races the format worked well. Looking back, Silverstone was especially fun for me. Formula 1 has made some changes to the format for this season, and we’ll see if they pay off. It is a difficult track, but not impossible for overtaking – he added – so I hope to see some action on the pitch on Saturday and Sunday. There are plenty of spots available on three Saturdays this year, and so I’m confident that we can get out of here with a good haul of points“.

Those looking for a confirmation of results are instead Esteban Oconalways in the top ten in this start of the world championship with two seventh places and a 6th in Saudi Arabia: “Three races in the points is obviously a good result for me, so I’m definitely happy with how the season started – he has declared – It is good to show consistency with solid performance in these early stages, but there is room for improvement in many areas. As a team we have seen mixed results, and not being satisfied with where we are today is testament to the progress we have made in recent months. It will be nice to race again in Europe, moreover with a Sprint that represents the evolution of this sport to make it more exciting for fans. Personally I like this format and I am eager to go out there and try to score as many points as possible for the team ”.