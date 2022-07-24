The French Grand Prix was certainly the most awaited event byAlpine, for the first and only time this season – and perhaps the last on the Paul Ricard circuit – engaged in front of its compatriot public. An appointment that the French team honored with its drivers, who both finished in the points and which allowed the team to grab the fourth position in the constructors’ championship, thus temporarily overtaking McLaren.

A result made possible starting with 6th place for Fernando Alonsoauthor of a brilliant sprint at the start which then allowed him to manage the race behind the Mercedes and Red Bull duo, giving in only to the attack of Carlos Sainz in the second half of the GP, but crossing the finish line for the seventh time. consecutive in the top ten: “I am satisfied with our race today – analyzed the two-time world champion – it was well done on our part, and we managed the pace and the tires well. We had to work on a lot of things in terms of car balance this weekend, but in the end we finished just behind the top five, so a very solid race that allows us to score more points. I had a good start climbing up to fifth position, but then we went down to sixth, and maybe we got back to our normal position in the race. This shows that when we have a clean weekend like this, we can finish in the top six. We hope to be able to maintain this level of consistency throughout the second half of the season and to continue our momentum ”.

Farther back, but not excessively, your teammate appears Esteban Ocon, 8th under the checkered flag and happy with his performance in front of his audience, who flocked to the Paul Ricard stands also to watch his performance: “Today’s goal was to score points with both cars, and we did it – commented the class of 1996 – I am satisfied with my race, and it was great to drive in front of the home fans who have been amazing all weekend, so I thank them for all their support. It was a tough race in the heat, but I enjoyed the track with some tight battles. We are now fourth in the Constructors’ Championship, so we start a lot from here positive and motivated to maintain this position. I hope to race again in France next year, because there is nothing better than a home Grand Prix. Thanks to all the fans and allez Alpine! “. The next appointment with the world championship is already set for next week in Hungary, on that same track where Ocon obtained his first and only victory last season.