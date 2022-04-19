Oscar Piastri claims a place in Formula 1 and his first sponsors are the Alpine companions. After theendorsement received by CEO Laurent Rossi, the Australian also received the compliments of Esteban Or with and Fernando Alonsothe pilots who currently reserve it.

The Frenchman, who certainly won’t make room for Piastri since he has a contract with Alpine until 2024, sponsored the candidacy of the reigning F2 champion: “Oscar is a great guy. He is very involved in the team, he will have a great test schedule and hours in the simulator. He will probably be the most prepared driver ever, with the testing program he has at AlpineOcon said according to reports Motorsport Week. “I am sure he will soon have a place in Formula 1. I don’t know which team, but the opportunity comes for those who deserve it, and Oscar absolutely deserves it. He has won all the major titles, he is very professional and involved. I’m sure we’ll see him on the grid soon“.

“He’s a good guy, very talented. He has won in all the minor categories and this shows his talent“, he added Alonso. “He is very professional in the simulator and in the factory, in all of our meetings, and he is still very young. I hope you find a place in Formula 1 soon“.