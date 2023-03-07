Alonso and Mission 33

In recent days Fernando Alonso is making headlines. First of all thanks to its performance on the track: already the long runs of Bahrain which have provided interesting clues on the qualities of the Aston Martin. Sensations also confirmed by the race, which ended in third place. If he could, the two-time world champion would ride now to try again the great sensations experienced during the Sakhir weekend. The Spaniard’s goal is what he called Mission 33i.e. victory number 33 in Formula 1.

Lion Hunt

Mission 33 could also be called the “Lion Hunt”, because with such a fast Aston Martin Alonso could become the seventh oldest driver to win a race in Formula 1, overtaking Nigel Mansell. In fact, the British won the last GP in Adelaide 1994, when he was 41 years and three months old: Alonso will blow out 42 candles on 29 July. Considering only “full-time” riders, Nando would even be sixth, after Luigi Fagioli (unreachable with his victory in Reims, in 1951, at the age of 53), Giuseppe Farina, Juan Manuel Fangio, Piero Taruffi and Jack Brabham.

Dreams of victory

Toto Wolff, team principal of Mercedes, has even warned Ferrari, since Aston Martin in his view could play the role of second force in the World Championship, behind Red Bull. Alonso himself, looking at the times of the test race simulation and comparing them with the race pace of Carlos Sainz, let slip a “We were faster” which could become a boomerang if the reality of the facts did not confirm the good things AMR23 promises. Thinking that Aston Martin can win a race this year is not easy. However, in recent seasons teams such as McLaren, Alpine and AlphaTauri have succeeded, which were part (or part) of the mix, just like Aston Martin. The 2022 Mercedes also succeeded, starting much further back than the Silverstone team is now. With special circumstances, nothing is impossible. With an Alonso at the helm, the percentages rise.