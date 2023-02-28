In today’s Formula 1, only two drivers can say they have had the opportunity to compete against each other Michael Schumacherwinner of seven world titles in his career and recognized as one of the most successful ever: Fernando Alonso and Lewis Hamilton. While the British challenged the Kaiser in the second part of the latter’s career, from 2010 to 2012, the Spaniard also managed to put an end to the golden era of Ferrari in 2005 and 2006, conquering his two world titles at the wheel of Renault and interrupting the domain of German. Despite having faced Schumacher in two different historical moments, however, both Alonso and Hamilton still agree in recognizing some qualities of the 54-year-old, unfortunately the victim of a serious injury at the end of 2013 following a skiing accident.

In a statement reported by express.co.ukthe Aston Martin standard-bearer indicated for example consistency as the strength of Schumacher that impressed him the most: “Michael didn’t have bad days – has explained – it has never underperformed. This is what struck me the most when I arrived in Formula 1, and above all when I fought with him for the championship. Previously, throughout my career and in different categories, my rivals have had some bad days, and those were the days where you could capitalize on scoring a lot more points than them. It didn’t happen with Michael. He and Ferrari were unbeatable most of the time, but even when they didn’t have the car, the tires or anything else that worked right, Michael still finished second or third. Even after a bad free practice or a bad qualifying, Michael was on the podium on Sunday. He had this tenacity, this willingness to take advantage of every opportunity, to minimize the damage on the bad days and maximize the good days. His determination was exceptional ”.

An ability recognized both by Alonso and by Hamilton, the only one in F1 to share with Schumacher the record of the most world titles conquered: “When you grow up watching someone, you generally idolize them for the quality of the driver they are, but also for what they are capable of doing all the time, race after race, year after year, week after week – he has declared – seeing his dominance for so long, I think no one, and especially me, imagined that I would be anywhere near Michael in terms of records.”