In recent years several sports champions have confessed that they fear the idea of ​​putting end of his racing career. There are those, like Francesco Totti or Valentino Rossi, who have extended their career beyond 40 years, surrendering to the passage of time and eventually hanging up their boots and motorcycle overalls, and others such as Gianluigi Buffon who at almost 45 years (he will turn them next January) is still active as goalkeeper of Parma. In Formula 1 the ‘highlander’ is Fernando Alonsowho at 41 years old and over 350 races run in the premier category of motoring, shows no sign of saying enough and the stubbornness in leaving Alpine to marry with a multi-year agreement in Aston Martin, is the plastic testimony of his will not to give up.

The two-time world champion said: “I never really thought about giving up my racing life completely. I’m scared of what’s next, I don’t have a plan B. I’ve been a pilot all my life and I’m only good at doing that, because I haven’t learned to do anything else. My life has been dedicated completely to motorsport and driving. If one day I have to leave F1, I think I will do other races. A victory in the Dakar wouldn’t be bad for example. But staying at home scares me“, he sincerely confessed to the Germans of Auto, Motor und Sport. Alonso is not seen in clothes other than those of the pilot: “At the moment the idea of ​​being a team principal is not at the top of my wish list. In this job we travel a lot and we tolerate it because we do what we love. But if I had to travel to do something I’m not very good at, my inner battery would quickly drain“. The Asturian then concluded: “Of course I’d like to have a car capable of fighting for the title in my hands, but there’s no place for me there. And Aston Martin can be that in two or three years. As long as I have a 1% chance of winning the title again, I will keep going. I will continue until I feel I can still give 100%, certainly another two or three years”.