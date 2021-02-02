Fernando Alonso has a new personal sponsor with whom he promises to “do great things together.” This was made official by the Asturian on Tuesday on his social networks, where he announced that he is joining the family of Finetwork, “The fiber and mobile operator that is overtaking all the competition with incredible rates”, as described by the pilot himself, who has been very active lately if we talk about business because at the end of the year he joined RAW Superdrink as an ambassador and shareholder, an isotonic sports drink.

It remains to be seen how he incorporates that brand of drinks into his life in Formula 1, but what does seem clear is that his new Spanish partner will also be present in his team, Alpine, from what can be read in the statement of his association . “Now on his return to F1, the illusion and dedication is total from the hand of the Alpine team and all the sponsors, among which is already Finetwork. We look forward to seeing the traffic light in Bahrain go off, “can be read on the operator’s website.

“It is a pleasure to obtain the support of a national company like Finetwork that not only promotes the values ​​of sport, but also supports great athletes. I am proud to belong to this family and I am sure that together we will accumulate many successes, “says the Asturian, referring to the athletes and teams that are already part of the operator’s clients: the Spanish men’s and women’s soccer team, the basketball team, Saúl Craviotto, Sandra Sánchez …

Manuel Hernandez, CEO of Finetwork, thus receives the Asturian: “The reaffirmation of the brand’s support for Spanish sport, constant work and improvement: hallmarks of both the company and Fernando Alonso, an athlete who has not only been the best in F1, becoming world champion on two occasions, but has also achieved great victories in other events such as the 24 hours of Le Mans and of Daytona. These are the values ​​for which we bet on Finetwork “.