There is no peace for Fernando Alonso. The two-time world champion seems to be continually hammered by the bad luck that hit him since the first race. Unfortunate that he didn’t leave him alone in Mexico when either Nando he was signing yet another signature GP, but the engine betrayed him for the fourth time in 2022.

The Alpine driver was unable to contain some understandable gestures of anger, on the other hand the retirement cost him at least eight points. However, taking the direction of the pits, as can be seen from the video of the TikTok @ delbosquef1 account, the fans gave him a huge applausewhich is perhaps worth even more than the points lost along the way.

Alonso responded to the fans with applause and a hand on his chest. As if to say: I don’t give up, I run for you too. Shortly before retiring, # 14 said via radio, directed to the Alpine garage, a sentence that sums up well the meaning of its 2022: “Unbelievable, what a season. What a season“. His retirements during the championship were five, all for situations beyond his control. Added to this is the missed start in the Austrian Sprint. Overall, there were 16 out of 20 races in which some misfortune happened to the future Aston Martin driver: without the myriad of unfortunate episodes, Alonso could have had double the points and be the first of the others, that is the best except for the Red Bull, Ferrari and Mercedes drivers.