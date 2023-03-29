Alonso, Mission 33 has departed

Thirty-two victories in Formula 1: a lot for someone, certainly not for Fernando Alonso. Considering the 20 seasons in the Circus and the precocity with which he got into a competitive car (already at 22 the Asturian was able to register among the winners of a grand prix), it can be said that the two-time world champion he could have won much more. And not only with regard to championships, but also simple “stage” successes. However, 2023 could bring many joys to Nando and his fans.

The dedication of Alcaraz

In Spain there has been talk of nothing else since the pre-season tests in Bahrain: of Mission 33 they also talk in bars. Seeing Alonso so high in the standings thrilled all sportsmen and women, not just those in the racing world. A champion like Nando it belongs to all Spaniards and crosses the boundaries between sports. For example Carlos Alcaraz – world number one – dedicated this message to Alonso after winning the 16th finals of the Miami Open: “33? Soon“. The Aston Martin driver replied amused: “Alcaraz, a phenomenon“.

Aston Martin, what a jump

Aston Martin have made a quantum leap from bringing up the bottom of the scrum pack to second strength in the league in a single winter. By admission of the Silverstone team itself, the car was 95% redone, and Alonso now sits on this car, who for the first time in his career has succeeded in a bet, when many thought he was crazy for having accepted the court Lawrence Stroll, looking for Sebastian Vettel’s replacement.

Alonso’s results in 2023

Both in Sakhir and in Jeddah, the 41-year-old climbed onto the podium, only surrendering to the firepower of Red Bull, demonstrating, however, that with every misstep he could take advantage of it and reach his 33rd seal in Formula 1. In the drivers’ standings, the The Spaniard is firmly in third place, with 30 points, and already 10 lengths ahead of the duo made up of Lewis Hamilton and Carlos Sainz.