Progress in F1 in the words of Alonso

For Fernando Alonso technological progress means that all the teams on the current Formula 1 starting grid are significantly better than those of 20 years ago. It doesn’t matter if they are small or of recent construction, for the two-time world champion the average level of competitiveness of Formula 1 today is incomparable with what he found when he made his debut way back in 2001.

Obviously, the Spaniard doesn’t make it a question of speed on the track, nor – probably – of skills, but rather of technology and the impact that the latter has on the approach necessary for a team to be able to “live” within Formula 1.

Alonso’s words

“There is no similarity between the Renault of 2003 and the Aston Martin of now. Twenty years ago everything was more ‘artisanal’, and Renault was a much smaller team, while now Formula 1 is much more professional“, this is his comment to the British of Sky Sports UK. “Now everything is driven by simulations, computers, super sophisticated technology, wind tunnels. I believe that today’s teams can easily beat any team from the 2000s. Today’s last one is also a super team“.

It is clear that, with the advancement of technological development, Formula 1 has reached standards of excellence unknown until a few years ago, and Alonso knows it well. The two-time world champion is the only driver in history to have raced against a colleague born after his debut (this is the case of Oscar Piastri) and he has fully lived two decades of motorsport, acting as a link between the era by Michael Schumacher and the turbohybrid one characterized by the dominance of Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes.