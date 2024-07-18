Alonso’s story in Hungary

After a one-week break after three consecutive races in Europe, Formula 1 begins a double consecutive round this weekend, again in the Old Worldthe last one before the summer break that will continue until the end of August. It starts from Hungarian Grand Prix on the Hungaroring circuit, where Fernando Alonso holds sweet memories: it was on this very track that, in 2003, the Spaniard achieved his first success in F1 at the age of 22, becoming the youngest ever to achieve such a feat.

The new package

Today the former Renault driver is preparing for the 13th round of the world championship at almost 43 years of age, at the wheel of aAston Martin with which he returned to the points zone in the last GP in Great Britain and which features some new features: “At the moment it is difficult to put the car in the right window – he explained in the press conference reserved for the pilots – in Barcelona we started off on the wrong foot, in Austria there was only one practice session, while Silverstone was a more traditional weekend. This year we started off well in the first 4-5 races, especially in qualifying. The last few weekends have been difficult though. I would like to finish both next races in the points, it would be a sign that the new package is working properly.“.

Customer or official team

Alonso, who, during his long career, also occupied the seat of McLarena team that has as its team principal Andrea Starwho was the Spaniard’s track engineer at both Ferrari and McLaren: “Andrea is an incredible person, a great man. People with such honesty and common sense usually have good things in life. I’m not surprised that he’s doing a good job.” In addition, the Asturian also expressed his opinion on the importance or otherwise of being part of a client team: “Today there are budget caps and limits on testing, but Not being an official team however still has several disadvantages“.

The difficulties of the last GPs

In conclusion, Alonso described the difficulties he encountered while driving the single-seater, emphasizing the concept also underlined by his teammate Lance Stroll, who indicated the need to find confidence in the car which is uncomfortable to drive: “The car is not easy to drive, it is unpredictable – he concluded – this takes away your confidence. When the fight is so tight you find yourself taking risks with the strategy or the set-up. Maybe you upset the car before qualifying, but you risk more”.