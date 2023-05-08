Alonso against everyone

The one in Miami is confirmed to be a Fernando Alonso rather combative, on and off the track. The Spaniard from Aston Martin gave himself the fourth podium finish in five races, once again consolidating his role as the only antagonist, albeit at a safe distance, of the Red Bull Verstappen-Perez duo. But the Florida air evidently galvanized the Oviedo veteran off the track as well. In fact, during the weekend the #14 of the Silverstone team was the protagonist of several controversies with his former teams and with the top management of Formula 1.

Arrows at Alpine and Ferrari

First came the Alpine styledjudged competitive “only in free practice”, and at Ferrari, defined as “more inconsistent” compared to his time. Then, in the traditional post-race press conference, Alonso pointed the finger at the organizers of the Miami GP and of Formula 1 itself. In fact, the two-times world champion did not like the pre-race show organized for the use and consumption of American spectatorscomplete with a presentation of the riders on the starting grid a few minutes before the start of the race.

Little time to concentrate

“I understand everyone’s point of view – commented Alonso, supported in his opinion by his two podium mates, Verstappen and Perez – but I’m not a big fan of that sort of thing right before the race. If we’re going to do that, I think then we should eliminate some of the other stuff that we’re doing, like the parade ride or something, because [la presentazione] he’s really in the middle of prepping with the engineers and the strategic meeting“.

No to Serie B fans

But Alonso’s criticisms aren’t just about the impracticality of this show. The 41-year-old driver from Oviedo has stigmatized the unequal treatment that in this way the fans of other circuits receive compared to those of the American racesexcessively ‘pampered’ by Liberty Media’s commercial choices: “If we do these things, we have to do them everywhere. Because I don’t think the Miami fans are any better than the Italian fans at Imola or Spain or Mexico or Japan. We have to make sure that everyone has the same rules and the same show before the race”. Words that appear totally acceptable to us.