The presentation organized in London by Alpine on February 16th definitively closed the roundup of events organized by the ten teams on the grid to reveal to the public the new single-seaters that will take part in the 2023 Formula 1 World Championship. In reality, however, the teams that decided really show the single-seater of the new season were few. Most, starting with the reigning world champion Red Bull, have in fact set up one ‘fake’ presentation only useful for showing sponsors and feeding photographers a show car decked out in the new livery.

This trend has understandably been criticized by enthusiasts, who waited throughout the off-season for the new single-seater models only to find themselves looking at simplified copies of the cars used during last season. Also for this reason the presentation of the was so much appreciated new Ferrari SF-23organized by the Maranello team on the Fiorano track and during which not only was the car that will take part in the new season actually unveiled, but it was even immediately put on track for some test runs broadcast live on TV.

Aston Martin also aligned itself with the ‘Ferrari philosophy’, which like the Italian team has unveiled the true version of the AMR23. A line of action shared by the new acquisition of the team, the veteran Fernando Alonso. Speaking with journalists, in fact, the two-time world champion criticized the ‘fake’ presentations. “I think the fans will appreciate the fact that we have shown the real car – declared the Asturian champion – Sometimes it’s disappointing to see a show car that just has different stickers. So this team was just more correct in everything“.

The technical director Dan Fallows she agreed with Alonso, explaining: “We were very keen to ensure that the car we presented was actually the real one. And it will be, just with a few minor tweaks in Bahrain. This is a fundamental aspect for us. I think it’s important to show our fans that we want them to see the real car“he concluded.