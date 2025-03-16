The Spanish Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) regretted today that the accident that forced him to leave at the Australia Grand Prix was “very expensive” for his team, and confessed that the impact of the rain caused the race to “be one of those that you do not enjoy”.

“They are one of those races that you do not enjoy behind the wheel because the white lines are ice and the visibility is little, but well, it is the same for everyone,” said the double world champion in statements to Dazn.

When it rolled 10th in Tour number 34, reaching the points zone after climbing two stalls with respect to the output grid, the Asturian trumpered by stepping on excess the piano at the exit of the seventh curve and went against the wall.

“I have not yet understood the incident. I think I have not gone through the gravel; I went through the same usual place, which is in the middle of the circuit, using a bit of the curb. But I found a mountain of gravilla just where I put the wheel and the car went, ”he explained.

In any case, Alonso did not hide his disgust due to the outcome: “A very expensive error or incident for the team, unfortunately.”

After starting the season with the left foot, the veteran pilot already looks at the next Grand Prix, that of China: “I love China. It is a circuit in which we have always done well. ”

The day was marked by the heavy rains that affected Melbourne before the race: although rainfall gave truce minutes before starting, the track began wet, with slippery lines and reduced visibility conditions in the Albert Park circuit, 5,278 meters and with 14 curves.

Melbourne’s appointment was the first of the World Formula 1 championship in 2025, and preceded the China Grand Prix, the first competition with the FINT format of the year, which will be held between March 21 and 23 in Shanghai.