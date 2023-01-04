Grupo Pachuca became an investor in Spain’s Real Oviedo, a movement whose mission is to begin the internalization of the Martinez family’s sports company. This acquisition naturally opened the door for Mexican soccer players to make the leap in quality to Iberian soccer, either in the second division or even in La Liga if the club were promoted.
And indeed, since Grupo Pachuca’s first season at the helm of Real Oviedo, two Mexicans joined the squad. The first, Marcelo Flores, a left winger who belongs to Arsenal, and the second, a young left-back who shone in his early days with the Tuzos del Pachuca, Daniel Alonso Aceves. Although the latter’s time in the Asturias team has ended, Real Oviedo itself has announced it.
The Spanish club has made official the end of the transfer of Daniel Alonso by the Azulón team, the Mexican defender, who in six months could not convince, must return with the team that owns his letter, it is the Tuzos de Pachuca. However, it seems that the intentions of the Liga MX champion team is not to have the Mexican in the squad, since Guillermo Almada already has an untouchable piece in the area and that is why Aceves would go to the other team of the family, the Lion at least for the next six months where he will be under the orders of Larcamón.
