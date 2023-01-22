the mexican soccer player alonso aceves he wishes to continue writing his own history in the Old Continent. And it is that after an ephemeral passage through the Real Oviedo team, he would now be close to being part of the squad of the Barcelona B.
The first reports report that he would be playing with Barcelona led by the ex-soccer player Raphael MarquezAlthough the main obstacle is that the 21-year-old player’s letter still belongs to Pachuca, so they will have to negotiate that part.
At the beginning of the year, Real Oviedo made it official that the Mexican would not continue among their ranks. With this news, it was thought that he would return to Mexican soccer with León, however, the left-back’s desire is to continue in Europe, so Barcelona would be his next destination.
Also, and according to information from Fox SportsGranada has also raised its hand to take over its services, although the Andalusian board only asks for a test and to assess the footballer’s record later.
So far, the letter alonso aceves in the leg market it is 1.20 million dollars. With Pachuca he played 23 games, while in the Spanish Second Division he played 11 games with Real Oviedo.
#Alonso #Aceves #close #signing #Barcelona
