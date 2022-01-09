The 2021 season saw a 40-year-old “boy” return to Formula 1 without looking bad at all. After leaving the circus at the end of 2018, Fernando Alonso was not with his hands and he ventured into different categories such as the WEC, the Indy 500 and the Dakar, but the call of Formula 1 was felt.

The return to the top category took place with Alpine, and the two-time world champion ended the season by returning to tenth place in the standings with a 7-point advantage over Esteban Ocon.

“It has been a good year for me” said Fernando during an interview released at the end of the season during which he wanted to take stock of 2021. “Both on the track and in the factory I appreciated the time I spent with the team and I’m really happy with this return “.

“I had the privilege of being able to return to Formula 1 when I decided it myself. I have always personally chosen when to stop and when to return. I think this is a great privilege considering the limited number of seats available in Formula 1 ”.

“Furthermore, the way this season has gone, with progress from the start to the end of the season, has been crucial to better prepare for 2022”.

Alonso then explained what was the greatest difficulty encountered this year not only for him, but also for all those drivers who changed teams and found themselves struggling with just 3 days of testing to prepare for the season.

Fernando Alonso, Alpine A521 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

“The biggest challenge was understanding the front tires. Each team has its own design philosophy in terms of suspension, power steering and feedback on the steering wheel ”.

“Furthermore, the construction of the front tires changed from 2020 to 2021 and I think this factor represented a great challenge for everyone, but especially for those riders who changed teams as well as for me since I was out for two years.”

“Obviously the best moment for us as a team was Esteban’s victory in Hungary, but my podium in Qatar was also a good feeling.”