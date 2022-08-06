Although age seems to suggest otherwise, Fernando’s passage Alonso in Aston Martin it could be the first move to go checkers. The goal of Nandoas we know, is to get back competitive: he signed with Alpine because he was convinced by the French manufacturer’s project, which had promised him a car capable of fighting for the top positions in 2022. That was not the case.

The internal vicissitudes, some misunderstandings with teammate Esteban Ocon and continuous reliability and race management problems convinced Alonso to marry the Aston Martin project. A project that, at the moment, is even further behind than Alpine. But Alonso could also be passing through the Silverstone team: according to colleague Ted Kravitz of Sky Sports F1in fact, the two-time world champion has accepted the court of Lawrence Stroll also to join the Mercedes family and therefore have ‘better cards’ to play for replace Lewis Hamilton in the Brackley team should the Brit retire.

“It is quite normal behavior for Alonso, no wonder he has bet on a marked improvement in the performance of Aston Martin in the next few years.“Said Kravitz. “One thing that puzzles me is that, at best, it will take three years for Aston Martin to win races and compete for the title. At that point, Fernando will be 44 years old. He is in great shape, the break has reinvigorated him and his desire is not passing away, as instead happened to Sebastian Vettel. But do we really believe that Aston Martin will reach a level that the Alpine could never have reached? Or is Alonso just looking for more? For 15 years, Fernando has never raced with a Mercedes engine. And he clearly has Toto Wolff’s approval. Is it ridiculous to think that Mercedes wanted Fernando to return to his family just to see what kind of person he was? If Lewis were to decide to retire, it would be so unthinkable one Alonso-Russell couple? You might have thought it unlikely, but as the last few days have shown, anything is possible in F1“.

Alonso’s decision to move to Aston Martin took Alpine by surprise, to the point that team principal Otmar Szafnauer admitted learning the news only after reading the official press release on Monday morning. Nando he always asked the French team for a multi-year agreement, but Alpine – on the other hand – never satisfied him, having doubts about his identity card (on July 29 he turned 41). The Enstone house, on the other hand, had the replacement in his pocket: or rather, he thought he had one. Instead, Oscar Piastri also greeted the team, denying the agreement announced by Alpine itself.