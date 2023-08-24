The regret of the third world title

The main goal of Fernando Alonso, who turned 42 a little less than a month ago, is undoubtedly to leave Formula 1 with his third world title in his pocket. An achievement that would in some way console the greatest regret of his career which, as admitted by the Asturian in a recent interview, was that of not being able to climb to the top of the world at the wheel of a Ferrari. However, the win in Circus it is not yet the only desire of the former Renault, as he has already had the opportunity to demonstrate during his career.

The dream yet to be realized

In the years in which the Spaniard was away from F1, the #14 tried to add other trophies derived from participations in the Indianapolis 500 or in the WEC. While in the latter category he conquered a world title, also gaining two victories in the 24 Hours of Le Mans, the same dream failed in the United States, as well as in another high-level international competition: the Rally Dakar.

In an interview with the podcast High PerformanceIndeed, Alonso reaffirmed his desire to reassert himself in F1, even more after the evolution of Aston Martin this season, but also to establish another great goal in the Dakar, in which he participated in 2020: “I would like to win the world championship again – commented – I love the time spent with the team as we are all growing in many different areas but I’m 99% sure I’ll try the Dakar again. It’s not that a third world title isn’t a priority: it is, but so is winning the Dakar. Maybe I’ll have to attempt that race in eight or ten years until maybe one day I’ll get lucky and fight for the win. But if I won in F1 and in the Dakar it would be something special for me as a driver and as a personand that’s what I have in mind now.”

The return to F1

In conclusion, Alonso also retraced the moments that had prompted him to return to F1 with Alpine in 2021, however making some differences between the Circus and the other categories in which he participated: “I have seen many things – he added – the first was the love of the people, because when I stopped in 2018 I was tired of travelling, of everything around Formula 1 and of not being able to compete for important things. I had no perception of what people thought of the sport or of me. When I quit, the only thing I understood when meeting people and fans in hotels or airports was: ‘you have to go back’. It was a surprise that people loved what I was doing, because for the past few years, before I stopped, I was virtually anonymous; no one saw us, the sport was not as good as it is now with ‘Drive to Survive’ and stuff like that, that’s why i was surprised by all the love i got. I have seen that Formula 1 is very different from other motorsport categories: it is much more selfish, somehow more glamorous, but also more false. I think Le Mans, Indy or the Dakar are the purest motorsport. However, Formula 1 has this charm – he concluded – people want to go to the races and watch them on TV. I saw them too, so I appreciated a lot more the things that I didn’t appreciate before as a driver, like the national anthem and the greater access to the media. These are things you hate when you’re a pilot, but when I was in my lunchroom, I missed them. From home you could see when a rider was smiling or being nicer, so when I came back I think I took a more relaxed step with these things. Now I worry more about the fans and the media, because I understand the importance, and it was only possible to understand that because they have been out of F1 for two years.”