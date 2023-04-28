Half smile

Mixed feelings at home Aston Martin at the end of the session qualifications for Sunday’s race in Azerbaijan, the first to be held on Friday after the introduction of the new format for weekends with Sprint races. Indeed, on the one hand there is satisfaction with the pace of the single-seater, but on the other there is also bitterness for a technical problem at DRSwhich prevented both drivers from being able to reach a better position on the starting grid.

No drama

While Lance Stroll was unable to go beyond eighth position, Fernando Alonso instead he touched the top-5, concluding at sixth place behind former teammate and historic rival Lewis Hamilton: “I am satisfied of sixth position on the grid for Sunday – commented the two-time Spanish world champion at the end of the race – despite having lost some performance due to a DRS problem”.

The opportunities of the new format

The Azerbaijan Grand Prix weekend has just begun, but there is still optimism in the British team for the results that can materialize not only in the race Sprintbut also in the new qualifying session that will be introduced for the first time tomorrow morning to establish the starting grid of the shortest battle of the Baku weekend: “We have a long weekend ahead of us and we are here many opportunities with this new format – he added – so let’s hope we can recover some positions and put in a good performance tomorrow in the Sprint”.

An atypical alarm clock

Alonso, who on the eve of this test had reaffirmed the priority of not making mistakes on a track like the one in the Azeri capital (and today’s qualifying demonstrated the ‘ease’ of running into contacts against the barriers), finally underlined the other main objectives of this GP, also reserving a curious comment: “The race will be very close between different teams, so we will have to try to be more consistent during the rest of the weekend – he concluded – it’s exciting to know that tomorrow we will wake up and immediately get in the car for another qualifying session”.