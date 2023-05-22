Divisive champion

In the history of motorsport, especially in the recent one, there have been few drivers capable of captivating the public like Fernando Alonso. The Asturian is one of those divisive characters that every sport needs in its narrative. There are those who love him for his talent, for his ability to extract every thousandth of speed from the vehicle he drives, for his innate competitiveness; but in many years of honored career the two-time world champion has also made many enemies and critics, accomplice a character never particularly inclined to compromise. During his career, Alonso won two Formula 1 world titles, two victories at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, an endurance world title and took part in the Indianapolis 500 and the Dakar. He has practically explored the whole possible spectrum of competition at the highest level of motorsport, winning almost everywhere.

The return

From 2021 he returned to the Circus – after having distanced himself from it for two seasons – competing first with the Alpine and – from this year – with theAston Martin. After so many disappointing transfers in the pastthis time the Spaniard seems to have nailed the right move: in fact, in the first five GPs of 2023, four podiums have arrived. The ex-bearer of Renault, McLaren and Ferrari is currently third in the championship standings and he seems to be the only one capable of giving a minimum of a hard time to the two unattainable Red Bulls of Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez. But at this point #14 dreams of more.

Better than Lauda

The ambition is to return to success in a GP – a result that he has been missing for exactly ten years – and, who knows, to try in 2024 to put himself in the running for what, if it ever arrives, would be his third world title in his career. To give an idea of ​​how big this enterprise would be, just think that the ‘record’ distance between two world titles for the same driver is 7 years. This particular record belongs to Niki Lauda, ​​who won his second title in 1977 and his third gold in 1984, after also returning to racing after a break. If Alonso were to become champion next year he would be able to win a championship 18 years after his last success.

Alonso’s thought

The Oviedo veteran himself is more than aware of the feat he is trying to accomplish, but he doesn’t hide from what his next goal actually is: “Winning the championship would be a perfect thing – said Alonso in an interview with New York Times – if I win another title all these years after the last one it will be unprecedented. This is my goal at the moment. The legacy I want to leave this sport is that of someone who loves it so much that they continue to race for many years, maintaining the highest possible level. This would be something big, it was something that was part of my plan when I got back“.