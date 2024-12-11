If Fernando Alonso makes one thing clear day after day, it is that he maintains his hunger to win a Formula 1 World Championship again. The Asturian remains unflappable and at 43 years old he is confident of having his chance in 2026, a task that he sees as more complicated for the season ahead. immediate.

“Why not? I know that 2026 is probably my only chance to be champion, because in 2025 it will be extremely difficult, but I keep dreaming,” Alonso declares in an interview with the BBC.

The Spaniard’s contract with Aston Martin ends in 2026, which could be his farewell season, although he does not rule out continuing if the feelings are good. “It will probably be my last season in F1. If 2026 goes without problems and we are having a good time and there is the possibility of competing one more year, I will be open to renewing. I’m not going to close the door beforehand, but I’m not going to start thinking about that either and I’m going to face each race as if it were my last and enjoy every second,” Alonso reflected on his future.

In the same way, the Asturian speaks wonders of his pupil Gabriel Bortoleto, recent winner in Formula 2 in his first year, just as happened last year in Formula 3. The promising 21-year-old, who has signed for Sauber, is represented by the agency A14 Management, created by the double world champion. The Brazilian is considered by his mentor as the best rookie of the five who will debut in the top category of motorsport in 2025, ahead of Oliver Bearman (Haas), Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes) and Jack Doohan (Alpine).

“I know there is a lot of talk about the young generation; Many debutants arrive next year as well, all with a lot of talent, but the best is Gabriel. He has demonstrated it on the track with identical cars,” concludes Alonso.

