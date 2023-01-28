A 41-year-old with the enthusiasm of a rookie: Fernando Alonso he is dispensing smiles and optimism at Silverstone, where the Aston Martin factory is located, his new bet. The Spaniard made his experience available to the team from day one: it remains to be seen whether the AMR23 will meet the expectations of the two-time world champion, who above all wants a reliable car to allow him to understand and make the most of the vehicle’s characteristics, unlike what happened at Alpine, especially in the 2022 season.

Secondly, Alonso will not take jokes from his Aston Martin for another reason: Nando in fact, it pursues a peculiar goal, that of 20,000 rounds raced at the wheel of a Formula 1 car. In this classification Alonso already leads with a large advantage, thanks to the 19,153 laps completed in his career.

Alonso therefore lacks 847 laps to reach 20,000. Without retiring or suffering double-takes, he will be able to do it in Zandvoort, the 14th race of the calendar. However, we are talking about a very unlikely case, as bad luck happens to everyone in the paddock in turn. However, the former Alpine driver will still have eight more races to do 20.ooo, a quota that Lewis can also get considerably closer to this year Hamilton, currently at -1472 from Alonso. The reason is understandable: the Briton is in his 17th career season, while 2023 will be Alonso’s 20th year as a Formula 1 driver.

Note how tall Max Verstappen is at just 25 years old. The Dutchman is already sixth on the grid in terms of number of laps completed, having eight seasons as a starter behind him with always reliable cars, and if he extends his contract – which currently expires at the end of 2028 – he could seriously threaten the top places. The Formula 1 graph shows how the drivers of Ferrari are seventh (Carlos Sainz) and 12th (Charles Leclerc) respectively, while rookies Oscar Piastri and Logan Sargeant are naturally zero.