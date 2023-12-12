The President of the United States, Joe Biden, announced this Tuesday (12), during a meeting at the White House with the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, that he approved the transfer of another US$200 million in military aid to the country.

“I just signed a $200 million disbursement from the Department of Defense to Ukraine,” Biden told reporters at the start of the meeting with the Ukrainian leader in the Oval Office of the White House.

Biden told Zelensky that he does not want the Ukrainians to give up and highlighted that Russian President Vladimir Putin wants to attack Ukrainian power plants again to worsen the situation during the winter.

Zelensky met with Biden in Washington for the third time since the start of the war and at a delicate moment, because opposition to the Biden government is preventing the US Congress from approving new shipments to Ukraine.

The $200 million announced today is part of a budget that is about to run out, and so far Biden has unsuccessfully called on Congress to approve a new $106 billion package, including $61 billion for Ukraine. and US$15 billion for Israel.

Biden sent a message to the Republican Party in Congress to approve the new budget for Ukraine before the year-end recess. Otherwise, according to him, the opposition would be giving Putin “the best of Christmas presents”.

Zelensky thanked Biden for his support so far and said his country “can win” the war, but that it needs more air defense systems.

Before going to the White House, the Ukrainian president met in Congress with legislators from the two parties that dictate the direction of American politics – the Republican, of former president Donald Trump, and the Democrat, of Biden.

According to US media reports, Zelensky told senators that he cannot conceive of the US Congress not approving money for Ukraine and answered lawmakers' questions about how US aid is being used.

After the meeting, the speaker of the House of Representatives, Republican Mike Johnson, demanded “clarity” from the White House about what the US is doing in Ukraine and reiterated that his condition for approving the package is that the asylum policy on the southern border of the USA is reduced.