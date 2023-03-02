Mercosur is under threat because Uruguay is negotiating a trade agreement with China alongside the bloc

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) defended this Wednesday (Mar 1, 2023) the integration of Latin America. He was next to Pepe Mujica, former president of Uruguay. The country is negotiating a trade agreement with China parallel to Mercosur, which in practice is a threat to the bloc’s existence.

“We are going to have to rebuild and strengthen Mercosur. We will have to go back to trying to rebuild Unasur. We will have to go back to trying to rebuild Celac”said Lula.

“Each country in South America, each country in Latin America, if they try to negotiate individually, the chance of them taking advantage is much smaller”he declared.

“What can we do so that we can unify at least the countries that are closest to us here? What are the interests that unite us?”questioned the PT.

“If the situation is not correct in politics, the possibility of building unity will be much more difficult”he spoke.

“I believe in building a great nation. Of a South America without borders, of a Latin America without borders”, he said. That would be, according to him, “not with the world of free trade, but with the world of free work”.

Lula made the statements in a political act with Brazilian and foreign trade unionists. In addition to Mujica, the Minister of Labor, Luiz Marinho (PT).

The president spoke at the Planalto Palace. The act was scheduled for 4 pm, but it started at 4:40 pm. Earlier, he spoke privately with Mujica.