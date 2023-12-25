“May 2024 be the size of our dreams,” said the first lady; the dogs Paris and Resistência participated in the family photo

First Lady Janja Lula da Silva wished her a Merry Christmas “for the family of every Brazilian” and declared that he hopes that 2024 “be the size” of everyone's dreams. “Christmas is a time to celebrate, with unity and affection, alongside those we love”said the president's wife Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) by sharing a photo with her husband and the couple's dogs, Paris and Resistência, on her profile on social networks on Sunday night (Dec 24, 2023), Christmas Eve.