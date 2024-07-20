Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 07/20/2024 – 17:58

With the main names from the Esplanade of Ministries, President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) participated in the convention that officially nominated Guilherme Boulos (PSOL) as a candidate for mayor of São Paulo. The support, agreed upon in the 2022 elections, will have the PT’s Marta Suplicy (PT), former mayor and former Secretary of Institutional Relations in the Ricardo Nunes (MDB) administration, as his candidate for vice mayor.

During the event, held at Expo Center Norte in São Paulo, Boulos was able to count on the presence of three former mayors of the capital. In addition to Marta, his deputy, and Fernando Haddad, Lula’s minister, his fellow party member, federal deputy Luiza Erundina, was also on stage – all of them received individual thanks and were photographed with him.

During his speech, the candidate stated that his goal is to “put the outskirts on top” and “complete the job” by restoring hope to São Paulo, “breaking down the walls that separate Jardins from the outskirts.” Boulos pointed out that his goal of fighting inequality is good for all classes. “Even rich people live in fear in São Paulo,” he stated.

Boulos also mocked those who predicted problems with Marta. “There were people who thought our duo wasn’t in tune, but our duo is more in tune than Chitãozinho & Xororó,” he joked.

The candidate also did not fail to provoke the current mayor, Ricardo Nunes (MDB), by saying that “some opponents” will try to hide the supporter, in reference to the alliance between the mayor and former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL), an alliance that took a long time to come to fruition. “We are proud to show (Lula),” he said.

Boulos also highlighted the importance of electing a bench that is ideologically close to his ideas and that seeks to create “the largest progressive bench in the history of the Chamber”.

Projects

The candidate also promised again, as he did on Thursday the 18th, that among his government plans is the electrification of the city’s bus fleet, an objective that, according to him, will be achieved with the help of the federal government, as well as his plan to expand full-time schools in the city. “We will not govern for contractors and bus companies, we will govern for the people,” he added.

São Paulo

The dispute in the capital has the president’s attention because it is a kind of “trial balloon” for the following elections. The scenario is a dispute between Boulos, nominated by Lula, and the current mayor who forged an alliance with former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL). Hence the presence in force to boost the name of the PSOL candidate.

Present at the ceremony were ministers Fernando Haddad (Finance), Marina Silva (Environment), Alexandre Padilha (Institutional Relations), Sônia Guajajara (Indigenous Peoples), as well as big names in national politics, such as Gleisi Hoffmann, national president of the PT, Antônio Neto, municipal president of the PDT, and former mayor Luiza Erundina.