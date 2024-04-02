“You can have Pitanga and I’m married now”, joked the president during Anielle Franco’s PT membership ceremony

The president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) said this Tuesday (April 2, 2024) that it was “passionate” by federal deputy Benedita da Silva (PT-RJ), but she preferred her husband, actor Antônio Pitanga. She made the statement during the event of affiliation of the Minister of Racial Equality, Anielle Franco, to the PT. The event was held at Circo Voador, in Lapa (Rio). First Lady Rosângela Lula da Silva, known as Janja, was present. “For a long time, the dream of [Leonel] Brizola was to remove our dear Benedita from PT. And she didn't leave, she didn't leave. And I was in love with her, but she preferred Pitanga to me […] Marry Janja and forget Benedita once and for all. You can stay with Pitanga because I’m married now”joked the PT member.

Watch (23m30s):