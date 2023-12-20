Vice-president of the PT slapped deputy Messias Donato (Republicanos-ES) during the enactment of the Tax Reform

In a video published on his Instagram profile, the federal deputy Nikolas Ferreira (PL-MG) requested the revocation of the mandate of the vice-president of the PT, Washington Quaquá (PT-RJ), after he slapped the deputy Messiah Donato (Republicanos-ES). The episode occurred during the session to promulgate the PEC (Proposed Amendment to the Constitution) of the Tax Reform in Congress this Wednesday (Dec 20, 2023).

“We showed here what happened to the Internal Affairs Department and the steps will be taken. He will be taken to the police station here in the 5th DP so that measures can be taken.”said the deputy in a video on the social network.

In addition to Donato, Ferreira appears alongside deputies Luciano Zucco (Republicanos-RS) and André Fernandes (PL-CE). “There is no condition for a deputy to slap a deputy in the face and get away with it. The least that can happen is revocation,” he says.

Watch (1min28s):

Ferreira then states that they will “up” so that Quaquá is revoked, because, “if it were the other way around our heads would already be cut off”.

Understand

The deputy Washington Quaquá (PT-RJ) slapped the deputy in the face Messiah Donato (Republicanos-ES) this Wednesday (Dec 20, 2023) in the plenary of the National Congress.

The discussion took place during the promulgation of the PEC (Proposed Amendment to the Constitution) for tax reform. The president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) and the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, were present.

In a video circulating on social media, it is possible to see the beginning of the discussion after opposition deputies shouted “Lula, thief, you belong in prison” shortly before the president's speech. At that moment, Washington Quaquá approaches the group with his cell phone in hand and says he will file a lawsuit with the Ethics Council against the demonstrations.

Messias Donato then asks Quaquá to move away from the group. The PT member reacts by slapping the Republican congressman in the face.

Watch the moment (1min39s):

To the Power360Quaquá said he was trying to record the moment when the “bolsonaristas” were insulting Lula, when he would have been called “burglar” by congressman Nikolas Ferreira (PL-MG).

In response, Quaquá would have called Nikolas “Pussy”. At that time, Messias Donato grabbed his arm. “He tries to take my cell phone and pushes me. Then he gets slapped in the middle of the face.”said the PT member.

“I gave 1, I gave 2 and I gave 3, there’s no problem. If you attack me, I will attack them. Bolsonaro supporters are used to wanting to act macho and beat others. With me the beating sings. So I slapped him in the face and it was good.”he declared.

The video was filmed by deputy Sílvia Waiãpi, from PL of Amapá. “Guys, the man attacked the deputy here. […] He slapped me in the face.”says the congresswoman, who appears to not know who Washington Quaquá is.

“The slap of love, because love conquered hate”, said Donato on his profile on X (ex-Twitter). The deputy said that Quaquá's attitude “you will not go unpunished”.