





Alongside the governor of Rio de Janeiro, Cláudio Castro (PL), and Pastor Silas Malafaia, President Jair Bolsonaro participated this Saturday, 13, in the “March for Jesus”, an event promoted annually by the Council of Pastors of Rio de Janeiro ( Comerj) and which took thousands of people to the Sambadrome, in Rio de Janeiro.

Accompanied by the first lady, Michelle Bolsonaro, who received more ovations than the president himself, Bolsonaro began the brief speech acknowledging that Brazil has been going through difficult times in the last three years, but said that in recent weeks he began to resolve material issues. .

“I want to give the person who takes the presidency a better situation than I did in 2019,” he said to an audience excited by the various gospel shows that were presented before Bolsonaro’s speech.

The president spoke after Malafaia, who criticized the fragility of electronic voting machines, saying that it is easy for a hacker to enter the polls – despite the fact that the polls are not connected to the internet – and that if that happens, new elections will have to be held.

“Those who plundered this nation will not come back,” he shouted, without naming Bolsonaro’s main opponent, former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, who leads the polls.

Bolsonaro recalled passages from the Bible in his speech, which he often repeats, and stated that “if power comes from the people, it is because the people chose their representative well.”

He also stressed that Brazil is “condemned to be Christian, to be free”, that “freedom is needed to decide the future”. He did not fail to mention the stab he took in the previous campaign for the presidency, in 2018, and boasted of having escaped with his life.

“I was with the medical team that operated on me in Juiz de Fora and they said that out of 100 who are stabbed like that, only one escapes”, he concluded, noting that he has never seen the “March” so grandiose. “And I’ve come here more than ten times,” she said.







