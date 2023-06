How did you feel about the content of this article?

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a press conference with US President Joe Biden at the White House on Thursday (22) | Photo: EFE/EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

In a press conference at the White House, the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, who is making a state visit to the United States, claimed that there is no religious persecution in his country.

Contradicting accusations by international organizations that his government allows and even encourages the persecution of Muslims and Christians, through discriminatory laws, Modi suggested that nothing needed to be changed in India when asked by a reporter about possible efforts to guarantee the protection of religious minorities. and freedom of expression.

“Our Constitution and our government, we have proven what democracy can deliver. When I say deliver – caste, creed, religion, gender – there is no room for any discrimination [na Índia]”, said Modi.

“When you talk about democracy, if there are no human values ​​and there is no humanity, there are no human rights, then it is not a democracy,” he added.

US President Joe Biden said at the news conference that he and the Indian premier had “a good debate about democratic values”.

“I believe that we both believe in the dignity of every citizen, and that is in the DNA of Americans, and I believe it is also in the DNA of India,” the president claimed.

Behind Modi’s gala reception is the American intention to drive India away from Russia, from which the Indians have increased oil imports since the beginning of the war in Ukraine (an invasion that New Delhi refuses to condemn), and to use the now the most populous country in the world as a counterpoint to China’s increasing global influence.