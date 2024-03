Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during a press conference on Tuesday | Photo: EFE/EPA/NECATI SAVAS

The President of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, reiterated this Tuesday (5) his criticisms against Israel, stating that the country is committing a “genocide” against the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, with the “endorsement of Western powers”.

During an event in Ankara, alongside the president of the Palestinian National Authority (ANP), Mahmoud Abbas, Erdogan criticized the actions of Benjamin Netanyahu's government and called the Israeli settlers in the West Bank “thieves”, pointing out them as major “obstacles to peace”.

“With the unlimited support of Western powers, the government of (Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin) Netanyahu is committing genocide against the Palestinian people,” Erdogan declared.

International Peace Conference and Palestine's Accession to the UN

Erdogan and Abbas advocated holding an international peace conference and Palestine's full membership in the United Nations. According to them, “stability and security” in the region will only be achieved with the end of the Israeli “occupation”.

The Turkish president condemned what he described as the “brutal murder of the inhabitants of Gaza” through “starvation and bombings”, citing the alarming numbers of victims since the start of the war in October, which according to the Hamas Ministry of Health, has already more than 30 thousand. In turn, Abbas accused Israel of “committing atrocities” and “preventing the arrival of humanitarian aid” to the Palestinian enclave.

Diplomatic efforts before Ramadan

Abbas' visit comes at a time of intense diplomatic activity, where Egypt, the US and Qatar are seeking a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas before the start of Ramadan. Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan defended this Tuesday the dispensation of Israel's approval for sending aid to the Gaza Strip. (With EFE Agency)