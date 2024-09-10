The debut of PS5 Pro in the shops it could be accompanied by that of a DualSense controller review which will boast some improvements related to analog triggers and battery life. This is at least one of the new rumors circulating online since yesterday, awaiting the presentation of the console by Sony this evening.

The tip was dropped on X by Brian Potter, an insider who has so far gone unnoticed but who predicted well in advance the date and modalities of the PS5 Pro presentation by Sony. According to his information, the console will be launched together with a revised version of the controller, which boasts a longer battery life and improved triggers.