The debut of PS5 Pro in the shops it could be accompanied by that of a DualSense controller review which will boast some improvements related to analog triggers and battery life. This is at least one of the new rumors circulating online since yesterday, awaiting the presentation of the console by Sony this evening.
The tip was dropped on X by Brian Potter, an insider who has so far gone unnoticed but who predicted well in advance the date and modalities of the PS5 Pro presentation by Sony. According to his information, the console will be launched together with a revised version of the controller, which boasts a longer battery life and improved triggers.
A strategy similar to that of PS4 Pro?
Clearly, this is information to be taken with a pinch of salt, pending a possible confirmation from Sony during the PS5 Pro technical presentation scheduled for today, September 10.
In any case, the hypothesis of a revision of the DualSense is not unlikely. After all, something similar happened with the launch of PS4 Prowhich included in the package the “Version 2” of the DualShock 4 which had been introduced to the market a few weeks earlier and which featured some small tweaks to the triggers and joysticks, a longer battery life and the ability to see the controller’s light bar from the top via a transparent area of the touchpad. In short, Sony may have decided to reuse this strategy to make the PS5 Pro even more interesting in the eyes of enthusiasts.
